Watch Porno For Pyros play ‘Wishing Well’ and ‘Cursed Male’ at first official reunion show

Perry Farrell‘s Porno For Pyros have taken to the stage in Los Angeles to perform ‘Wishing Well’ and ‘Cursed Male’, marking the songs’ first live performance in 25 years.

Back on May 22, the periodically active Jane’s Addiction offshoot reunited on stage at Welcome To Rockville festival, 26 years after splitting way back in 1997. The outfit stepped in for Jane’s Addiction, after the latter band cancelled at the last minute due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s ongoing battle with COVID.

Last Thursday (July 7), Porno For Pyros appeared at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles to give their first official performance since their surprise comeback.

Advertisement

For the first time in more than two decades, the outfit performed ‘Wishing Well’ and ‘Cursed Male’, lifted from 1996’s ‘Good God’s Urge’ and 1993’s self-titled debut albums respectively.

Watch the fan-shot video of ‘Wishing Well’ performance below:

And watch the live take of ‘Cursed Male’ here:

Among other songs the Californian alt-rock band delivered were ‘Cursed Female’, ‘Tahitian Moon’, ‘Bad Shit’ and Jane’s Addiction hit ‘1%’. For the latter two cuts, Porno For Pyros were joined by none other than Guns N’ Roses‘ Gilby Clarke.

Advertisement

Watch the fan-shot videos of those performances below:

Porno For Pyros are set to appear at Lollapalooza later this month, where they’re billed alongside headliners Green Day, Metallica, Dua Lipa, as well as Lil Baby, Kygo, Machine Gun Kelly, J.Cole, and Doja Cat and more.

This October, Jane’s Addiction hit the road alongside The Smashing Pumpkins, for the latter’s North American ‘Spirits On Fire’ arena tour.