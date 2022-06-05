Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers kick off their world stadium tour in Spain

Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off their world stadium tour last night (June 4) at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville – check out footage and the setlist below.

The tour is in support of new album ‘Unlimited Love’, the band’s first new record since 2016’s The Getaway’ and the first to feature long-serving guitarist John Frusciante in over a decade.

Five new tracks from ‘Unlimited Love’ were played during the 18-song set – ‘Aquatic Mouth Dance’, ‘Here Ever After’, ‘These Are The Ways’, ‘Whatchu Thinkin’’ and lead single ‘Black Summer’. The band started the show with 2003 smash ‘Can’t Stop’ and played plenty of hits throughout the night, including ‘Scar Tissue’, ‘Californication’ and ‘Give It Away’.

Advertisement

The show finished with a two-song encore featuring 1992’s ‘Under The Bridge’ and 2002’s ‘By The Way’

Check out footage and the complete setlist below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers en #Sevilla pic.twitter.com/FQuxrmIMO3 — Manuel Jesús Roldán (@manuroldansal) June 5, 2022

Advertisement

Red Hot Chili Peppers played:

‘Can’t Stop’

‘Black Summer’

‘Charlie’

‘Scar Tissue’

‘Aquatic Mouth Dance’

‘Snow’

‘Nobody Weird Like Me’

‘Whatchu Thinkin’’

‘Hey’

‘Tell Me Baby’

‘Here Ever After’

‘Californication’

‘These Are The Ways’

‘Soul To Squeeze’

‘Give It Away’

‘Under The Bridge’

‘By The Way’

‘Unlimited Love’ was released in April and quickly became the best-selling rock album of 2022 so far, racking up more than 145million streams and 97,500 album sales in the first two weeks of its release.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have also said that they have a “loose plan” to release another new album

“We’re gonna put out music by the handful – literally,” Kiedis told NME. “Don’t be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future. We have a lot of shit to turn people onto.”

Frusciante added that there is a “loose plan” for a follow-up album to ‘Unlimited Love’, and that the band “recorded almost 50 pieces of music” during sessions with producer Rick Rubin.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ world stadium tour runs until October. Check out dates below.

JUNE 2022

4 – Seville, Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

7 – Barcelona, Estadi Olimpic=

10 – Nijmegen, Goffertpark=

15 – Budapest, Puskas Stadium=

18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks

22 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford=

25 – London, London Stadium~

29 – Dublin, Marlay Park~

JULY 2022

1 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park~

3 – Leuven, Rock Werchter

5 – Cologne, RheinEnergieStadium=

8 – Paris, Stade de France~

12 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion=

23 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High*

27 – San Diego, Petco Park*

29 – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium+

31 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium+

AUGUST 2022

3 – Seattle, T-Mobile Park^

6 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium^^

10 – Atlanta, Truist Park^

12 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium^

14 – Detroit, Comerica Park^

17 – East Rutherford, Metlife Stadium^

19 – Chicago, Soldier Field^

21 – Toronto, Rogers Centre^

30 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium^

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium^

3 – Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park^

8 – Washington, Nationals Park^

10 – Boston, Fenway Park#

15 – Orlando, Camping World Stadium^

18 – Arlington, Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

# with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat