Watch Regina Spektor join The Strokes to perform ‘Modern Girls And Old Fashion Men’

The Strokes were joined on stage by Regina Spektor for a performance of ‘Modern Girls And Old Fashion Men’ last night (August 19).

At their homecoming show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, the New York band welcomed the singer-songwriter on stage to perform their 2004 collaboration together for the first time in 20 years.

“It only took 20 years but look who showed up,” said the band’s frontman Julian Casablancas as he introduced Spektor to the stage. “They love you, kid,” he continued as the crowd cheered them on.

Spektor added: “My favourite band in my favourite city!” before Casablancas added: “You know the song,” as they kicked off the track. You can view footage below.

‘Modern Girls And Old Fashion Men’ originally appeared as the B-side to their 2004 hit single ‘Reptilia’. The last time The Strokes and Spektor teamed up to perform the song live was in 2003 when the band played the theatre at Madison Square Garden.

Since then, the song was never played until the band’s New Year’s Eve gig at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 31, 2019. During that rendition of the song, Mac Demarco stepped in to sing Spektor’s parts.

Recently, at their show in Colorado, Weyes Blood joined the legendary rockers to sing the track. The performance was held at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre earlier this week and marked the New York band’s first show in Colorado in 17 years.

Elsewhere in the set, the band played ’15 Minutes’ from their third studio album ‘First Impressions Of Earth‘ and ‘Why Are Sunday’s So Depressing’ from their 2020 LP ‘The New Abnormal‘, marking the first time the band has ever played both tracks live.

In other Strokes news, last month, the band once again broke out a scarcely played track from their discography at one of their shows. Taking place at the Fuji Rock Festival in Niigata Prefecture, Japan on July 28, Casablancas and co. played ‘Fear Of Sleep’ live for the first time since its release 18 years ago.

The band return to London to headline All Points East festival next Friday (August 25) alongside Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Girl In Red, Amyl & The Sniffers and more. Visit here for tickets and more information.