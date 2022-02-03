Watch Rex Orange County debut unreleased ‘Who Cares?’ tracks ‘Amazing’ and ‘Making Time’

Rex Orange County gave three songs from upcoming album ‘Who Cares’ their live debut on TikTok – check them out below.

During a livestream, Rex Orange County (real name Alexander O’Connor) performed recent single ‘Keep It Up’ live for the first time, before premiering two unreleased tracks from ‘Who Cares?’.

“How would you feel about hearing a song from ‘Who Cares?’ that’s not out,” asked O’Connor before showing off a vinyl copy of the record. “You need that, I need that, we will need that,” he continued. “If you’re not sold, I can sell you… In fact, I’m not trying to sell anybody. At this point I’m just very happy to be here.”

O’Connor then played ‘Making Time’, another upbeat, reassuring track with lyrics like “don’t wait up, everything’s fine”. The song was previously teased during a video promoting his upcoming tour.

“I’m going to play one that’s for the lovers. This one, I really, really wanted to share,” said O’Connor before playing ‘Amazing’. After the performance, he promised that the song was “coming real soon”.

Check out Rex Orange County’s TikTok livestream below:

MAKING TIME – REX ORANGE COUNTY oh this is my song🌝 pic.twitter.com/rgLAkhyy87 — 👾 (@whaleANTl) February 2, 2022

rex orange county singing amazing in his tiktok live 🧸🤍 pic.twitter.com/r1ZP85bilD — ًpao is seeing rex !!! (@pippasIover) February 2, 2022

‘Who Cares?’ is out March 11 and can be preordered from here. The record was made in Amsterdam in collaboration with Benny Sings, whom the musician previously worked with on his 2017 platinum-selling breakout single ‘Loving Is Easy’.

The album will also feature a new collaboration with Tyler, The Creator in ‘Open A Window’ – the first time the British artist and US rapper have worked together since the latter’s 2017 album ‘Flower Boy’.

As part of his ‘Who Cares?’ tour, Rex Orange County will be playing a huge London headline show at Gunnersbury Park on August 13. Tickets for the gig go on sale tomorrow (February 4) and can be purchased here.

The artist last released a record in 2020 with his ‘Live At Radio City Music Hall’ EP, which was recorded at his pair of sold-out shows at the New York venue that same year.