Watch Richard Hawley celebrate new greatest hits album with intimate live set from The Grapes in Sheffield

Richard Hawley has celebrated his latest greatest hits LP with an intimate live set at The Grapes in Sheffield.

Last month, the singer-songwriter announced his first compilation, ‘Now Then: The Very Best Of Richard Hawley’, which features 36 songs from across his entire back catalogue along with a re-recording of ‘Not The Only Road’, originally released as ‘The Only Road’ in 2003, which he recently re-worked for The Full Monty TV series.

It also includes his 2019 cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Ballad Of A Thin Man’, which was recorded for the finale of season five of Peaky Blinders.

As a celebration of the compilation’s release, Hawley performed a live set at The Grapes, a pub in Sheffield which is also the same place the Arctic Monkeys played their first ever gig as a band.

Earlier this year, Hawley spoke to NME about his musical, Standing At The Sky’s Edge and his new material.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge features classic songs by Hawley to portray “a love letter to Sheffield and ode to the iconic Park Hill Estate”, a brutalist housing area that has gone through various eras of dilapidation and regeneration. The show “charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades”.