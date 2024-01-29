Watch Richard Marx call out fan for talking through gig: “Learn some fucking manners”

Richard Marx has called out a member of the crowd after they interrupted his concert last week – telling them to “learn some fucking manners”. Check out the clip below.

The moment took place during one of Marx’s US co-headlining tour with Rick Springfield, as the two performed at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on January 21.

During the rendition of his 1989 song ‘Angelia’, someone in the crowd was heard exclaiming loudly multiple times, while Marx continued to play, seemingly taking no notice. Following the completion of the song, however, he shared his frustration at the moment and went on to address the crowd and single out the noisy audience member.

Advertisement

“I’m genuinely curious who raised you to think that anything you could yell out was more important than what we were doing,” he said from the stage, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ.

He concluded by saying: “Learn some fucking manners, lady”, as the audience was heard cheering for the singer.

The singer-songwriter has had an extensive career in the music industry, making a name for himself both as a solo artist and as a songwriter for many other musicians.

His song ‘Hold On To The Nights’ topped the singles charts following its release in 1988, and he went on to reach Number One again the following year with singles ‘Right Here Waiting’ and ‘Satisfied’.

His most recent studio album arrived in 2022 and was titled ‘Songwriter’.

Advertisement

Marx’s tour with Springfield was set to continue last week, however, at the last minute several shows were postponed after the latter was taken ill with the flu.

Revealing the news on his Instagram page, Springfield shared a statement reading: “I contracted one of the nasty flus running rampant and have not been able to shake it.”

He continued: “I never want to not be at my best performing especially on this special show that my dear friend Richard and I have put together. We will reschedule as soon as possible and return with an unforgettable show.”