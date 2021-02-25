Watch Rick Astley rock out to The Strokes and Slipknot classics

Rick Astley has shared footage of himself rocking out to tracks by The Strokes and Slipknot, while also posting a cover of R.E.M.

The ’80s pop star recently uploaded the trio of videos to his official TikTok channel, where he’s racked up 1.6 million followers since it was launched last spring.

In one clip Astley pretends to shred his guitar through Slipknot’s 2004 single ‘Duality’, which appears on the metal band’s third album ‘Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)’. Performing in front of a faux desert backdrop, the singer dons a trench coat and black shades.

Appearing in the same get-up – this time with a blue ’50s-style Fender Stratocaster – Astley then strums away to the iconic opening chords of ‘Last Nite’ by The Strokes, while the video flicks between different coloured filters.

The musician took on a more professional persona for his latest upload, in which he covers R.E.M.’s 1987 song ‘The One I Love’ from his home studio. You can watch the videos below now.

Last Summer, Rick Astley offered up a rendition of Foo Fighters’ classic 1997 single ‘Everlong’. The singer struck up an unlikely friendship with frontman Dave Grohl back in 2018 when he was invited to join the Foos on stage at Japan’s Summer Sonic festival.

Since then, the pair have reunited on several occasions – including at Reading Festival 2019 and during a surprise performance from Grohl at Club NME that same month. At one point in the Foos’ bill-topping Reading set, Grohl said Astley had “balls the size of the fucking London Eye”.

“That’s why I love him, because of those big balls on Rick Astley,” he continued. “So I’m gonna sing a little love song to Rick right now.”

You can watch Astley and Grohl in action at Club NME in the above video.