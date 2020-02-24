Watch Rick Astley’s funky cover of INXS’ ‘New Sensation’

Rick Astley recently performed a cover of INXS’ 1988 single ‘New Sensation’ during his appearance at A Day On The Green in Victoria’s Yarra Valley.

The singer, who is currently on a joint tour across Australia with Norweigian trio a-ha, unexpectedly broke into the Aussie classic near the end of his set on Saturday, February 22. He was even backed up by dancers in INXS t-shirts, according to Noise11.

Watch fan-recorded footage of Astley’s performance below.

‘New Sensation’ appeared on INXS’ successful 1987 album, ‘Kick’, and peaked at number nine on the ARIA charts. The record also spawned popular hits such as ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, ‘Devil Inside’ and ‘Need You Tonight’, the latter of which topped the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1988.

Astley and a-ha are set to perform at Sydney’s ICC Sydney Theatre on Wednesday (February 26), before heading to Hunter Valley in NSW and Mount Cotton in QLD over the weekend on February 29 and March 1, respectively. The latter two shows are part of their appearance at A Day On The Green, alongside Pseudo Echo and I Know Leopard.

Following their Australia stops, Astley and a-ha will play two shows in the New Zealand cities of Auckland and Christchurch. For more details and ticketing information, visit the official A Day On The Green website.

The a-ha and Rick Astley Australia and New Zealand 2020 tour dates are:

Sydney, First State Super Theatre (February 26)

Hunter Valley, Bimbadgen (29)

Mount Cotten, Sirromet Wines (March 1)

Christchurch, Horncastle Arena (5)

Auckland, Villa Maria Winery (7)