Watch Rina Sawayama take on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Rina Sawayama has delivered a performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk today, playing tracks from her acclaimed debut album ‘SAWAYAMA’.

Taking place with a full band, a string quartet and at an actual desk with London as a backdrop, Sawayama declared “I am the CEO” as she performed three songs from ‘SAWAYAMA’ – ‘XS’, ‘Chosen Family’ and ‘Dynasty’, which received its live debut.

She closed the performance with ‘Chosen Family’, specifically the arrangement she made with Elton John that was released earlier this month. John had previously called ‘SAWAYAMA’ his favourite album of 2020.

Advertisement

Watch the full performance below.

Earlier this week, Sawayama gave an update on the follow-up to her debut album, revealing that work has already begun on it.

“I’ve already started album 2 with @clarenceclarity and I love it,” Sawayama said on Twitter.

“Put next to SAWAYAMA its gonna cover all musical bases.”

This year, Sawayama spearheaded a campaign to get the BRITs and Mercury Prize to change the rules around eligibility.

Advertisement

The campaign was successful, with eligibility criteria extended from those with British or Irish citizenship to those who have resided in the UK for at least five years.

Following the eligibility change, Sawayama was nominated for the 2021 BRITs Rising Star Award, but was beaten out by Griff.