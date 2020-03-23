Watch Robbie Williams cover Oasis’ Wonderwall’ during Instagram karaoke session

Robbie Williams has covered Oasis classic Wonderwall for his fans during a karaoke session on Instagram.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues throughout the world, the singer attempted to raise spirits by delivering an impromptu 90-minute karaoke session – which saw him mixing his own hits with a number of covers.

In one video from the session, Williams is seen belting out the ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ track as it plays in the background. You can watch in full below.

Robbie Williams just sang Wonderwall live on Instagram pic.twitter.com/wQRv7xIu9U — Oasis Mania Fanpage (@oasismania_uk) March 21, 2020

Despite covering the classic track, it still seems that there is no love lost between Robbie and Liam Gallagher.

Last year, he described Gallagher as a “bully” and expressed his desire to fight him in a boxing match.

“I admire [Gallagher]. He is the voice of a generation, the last of a dying breed, as pop stars are so boring these days,” he said.

“But I still want to fight him. He represents a school bully to me and I would like to take the bully down.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently re-worked ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’ in order to teach people to wash their hands properly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posting on Twitter, the former Oasis frontman shared three clips of him singing the iconic tunes – renamed ‘Wonderwash’, ‘Soapersonic’ and ‘Champagne Soapernova’- while washing his hands, in a bid to convince his fans to follow suit.

Reworking ‘Wonderwall’ with new lyrics, Gallagher sings: “Today’s gonna be the day that they’re gonna throw it back to you/ By now you should have somehow realised what you’ve got to do/ Wash your hands, scrubs your toes/ Scratch your arse and pick your nose/ C’mon, you know.”

Gallagher also asked his brother Noel if he would consider getting Oasis back together for a one-off charity gig once the coronavirus crisis ends.