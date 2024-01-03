Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah kick off new year by covering KISS’ ‘Lick It Up’

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have shared a cover of KISS’ ‘Lick It Up’ to celebrate the new year.

Their version of the 1983 classic track by KISS was shared by the married duo as part of their ongoing ‘Sunday Lunch’ series – which sees them play covers of famous rock tracks in their kitchen.

Although the series no longer runs every week, Fripp and Willcox have shared a special New Year’s Anniversary edition to celebrate the start of 2024. For the video, the King Crimson guitarist sports the same iconic ‘Demon’ makeup as KISS bassist Gene Simmons, alongside a giant red tongue.

While he plays guitar to the track, Toyah dances around him and takes on the role of singing Paul Stanley’s lyrics. Check it out below.

The cover of the KISS track comes just a month after the glam rock veterans wrapped up the last show of their farewell tour in New York. It also comes as the married couple recently embarked on their first ever ‘Sunday Lunch Tour’, which consisted of multiple shows across the UK.

As well as releasing the cover on New Year’s Eve to welcome in the new year, the couple also shared another video the following day, wishing viewers good health and “the best year possible”.

While Robert & Toyah no longer share updates to their ‘Sunday Lunch’ series every weekend, their last cover arrived in November, when they dropped their own rendition of the 1986 Bon Jovi classic, ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’.

For the video, Fripp wore a novelty arrow headpiece and Willcox shot a cupid’s bow, while sporting pink love heart glasses and a red and white maid’s frock.