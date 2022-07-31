Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover Lenny Kravitz’s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’

King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp and wife Toyah Willcox are back with another instalment of Sunday Lunch, serving up a cover of Lenny Kravitz‘s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’.

Willcox, dressed in a slinky maid outfit, spends the song flipping tortillas in a frying pan, while a full-throttle wind machine blows her hair and clothes around. Fripp, meanwhile, plays his way through the track on a cherry-red guitar, hair spiked to a triangle on top of his head. Check it out below.

Advertisement

The pair have been steadily slinging Sunday lunches since 2020, when they began the series during the coronavirus pandemic. Their covers so far have included AC/DC‘s ‘Back In Black’, Rammstein‘s ‘Keine Lust’, Slipknot‘s ‘Psychosocial’, Billy Idol‘s ‘Rebel Yell’, Foo Fighters‘ ‘All My Life’, Grace Jones‘ ‘Slave To The Rhythm’ and Rage Against the Machine‘s ‘Killing In The Name’, among many others.

Last year, Willcox told the Guardian that the idea for the series was born from a desire to keep Fripp inspired and entertained while lockdowns kept him from being able to perform.

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she said. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

The pair announced their intention to take Sunday Lunch on the road last month, saying: “We are very excited to announce TOYAH AND ROBERT’S SUNDAY LUNCH TOUR 2023.” Venues and more information are yet to be revealed.