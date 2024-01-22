Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover Michael Jackson’s ‘Give In To Me’ for latest ‘Sunday Lunch’ session

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have covered Michael Jackson‘s ‘Give In To Me’ for their latest ‘Sunday Lunch’ performance.

The musicians and married couple performed the “real fan fave” from the King Of Pop’s 10th album ‘Dangerous’ for this weekend’s musical ‘Sunday Lunch’ cover, which sees the pair perform classic rock songs from their kitchen.

The King Crimson musician dressed up as Slash for the performance, donning the Guns N’ Roses guitarist’s signature glasses and black top hat.

Willcox rocked out in front of a sign which read “Fripps my Slash” as he played the 1991 track, while the pair looked windswept with the help of a makeshift wind machine.

Watch the new ‘Sunday Lunch’ cover below.

Earlier this month, the couple kicked off 2024 with a cover of KISS’ ‘Lick It Up’.

Other recent highlights include a cover of Bon Jovi’s ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’, The Black Keys‘ ‘Lonely Boy’, and Richard Berry’s ‘Have Love, Will Travel’.

Last year, the pair brought their viral lockdown concept to the live stage at Glastonbury, where they performed David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’.

They reflected on the success of their series backstage with NME, sharing that the response “did surprise us”.

“We were going for about eight months and it was growing and growing and growing,” Willcox said. “It started with one very simple post: 28 seconds of us jiving. Within five minutes it got about 100,000 replies from across the world. At that point, we realised that we’d posted something that basically cheered people up who were alone in lockdown.”

They also recently embarked on their first-ever ‘Sunday Lunch Tour’, which consisted of multiple shows across the UK.

Elsewhere, they’ve even hinted that the series may be getting turned into a movie (or two).

“We have a documentary crew following us, and we have quite a big production company scripting an idea at the moment,” Willcox teased of the upcoming project which had been picked up by a “big production company”.