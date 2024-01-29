Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah cover Beastie Boys’ ‘Fight for Your Right’ in latest ‘Sunday Lunch’ session

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have performed a cover of the Beastie Boys classic ‘Fight For Your Right’ for their latest ‘Sunday Lunch’ performance.

The rendition of the iconic ‘80s hit comes as the latest instalment to the married couple’s long-running ‘Sunday Lunch’ video series – which sees them put their own spin on rock classics from their home.

Although no longer a weekly series as it was in past years, the two still share the odd new video, and this time it sees them take on a Beastie Boys classic.

Shared yesterday (January 28), the King Crimson guitarist took on the ‘Licensed To III’ iconic riff wearing an eye-catching gold, white and black patterned shirt, while Toyah shows off her hip-hop vocals while standing on a table in the background.

Fripp even joined in on the vocal duties, singing along with the chorus, and exclaiming “Fight for your right to party with Toyah and Robert’s ‘Sunday Lunch’” at the end. Check it out below.

Last week, the married couple shared a cover of Michael Jackson‘s ‘Give In To Me’ for their latest ‘Sunday Lunch’ performance, with the guitarist dressing up as Slash to take on the 1991 track.

Before that, they welcomed in the New Year by kicking off 2024 with a cover of KISS’ ‘Lick It Up’.

Other recent highlights include a cover of Bon Jovi’s ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’, The Black Keys‘ ‘Lonely Boy’, and Richard Berry’s ‘Have Love, Will Travel’.

Last year, the pair brought their viral lockdown concept to the live stage at Glastonbury, where they performed David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’.

They also looked back at the success of their series backstage with NME, sharing that the response “did surprise us”. “We were going for about eight months and it was growing and growing and growing,” Willcox said.

“It started with one very simple post: 28 seconds of us jiving. Within five minutes it got about 100,000 replies from across the world. At that point, we realised that we’d posted something that basically cheered people up who were alone in lockdown.”