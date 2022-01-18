Watch Robert Glasper’s powerful performance of ‘In Tune’ and ‘Black Superhero’

Robert Glasper delivered an all-star performance of ‘Black Superhero’ on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – watch below.

The Grammy Award-winning musician appeared as the musical guest on the NBC chat show in support of his upcoming album ‘Black Radio III’, which is set for release on February 25 via Loma Vista.

Poet Amir Sulaiman appeared alongside Glasper for a powerful live airing of the record’s spoken-word prelude, ‘In Tune’, before Rapsody, BJ The Chicago Kid and DJ Jazzy Jeff took to the stage to contribute to ‘Black Superhero’.

As Rolling Stone notes, the special set was put together to mark Martin Luther King Day in the US yesterday (January 17).

You can watch the full appearance below: