Watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss perform ‘Trouble With My Lover’ and ‘Can’t Let Go’ on ‘Colbert’

Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant and singer-songwriter Alison Krauss stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Friday (November 19) to perform two songs from their new collaborative album ‘Raise The Roof’.

The pair’s latest LP, which was released on the same day as the performance, features 12 new recordings of songs by the likes of Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more. It also includes ‘High and Lonesome’, an original song written by Plant and producer T-Bone Burnett.

Plant and Krauss previewed the album back in August with their cover of ‘Can’t Let Go’, which they also performed on Colbert. It was originally written by Randy Weeks and later recorded by Lucinda Williams for her 1998 album ‘Car Wheels On A Gravel Road’. In this latest version, rich harmonies flow throughout with a shuffling drum beat below driving it forward.

Advertisement

The duo also performed ‘Trouble With My Lover’, backed by their live band in a rustic-looking studio. Krauss takes the lead on the track, which was originally sung by soul singer Betty Harris, with Plant coming in on the chorus.

You can watch both performances below:

‘Raise the Roof’ is the follow-up to Plant and Krauss’ 2007 album ‘Raising Sand’ and 14 years since the release of their first collaborative album. “We wanted it to move,” Krauss said in a statement about their new album. “We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies.”

Advertisement

To support ‘Raise the Roof’, the pair announced a 2022 US and European tour, marking their first time hitting the road together in 12 years. The tour will kick off on June 1, 2022, at CMAC in Canandaigua, New York, and will include a performance at London’s BST Hyde Park festival on June 26.

Meanwhile, Led Zeppelin have become one of the latest legendary bands to join TikTok.

The band’s full discography is now available for users to soundtrack their posts with, and the new account promises Led Zeppelin-themed artwork, graphics, archive live performances and more.

The band join the likes of The Beatles and ABBA in joining TikTok in 2021, with the former adding 36 of their biggest hits to the platform including ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Love Me Do,’ ‘The Long and Winding Road,’ ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand,’ ‘Something, ‘Eleanor Rigby’, ‘Day Tripper’ and ‘Paperback Writer.’