Watch Robert Smith sing ‘Plainsong’ to his wife offstage at The Cure show

Robert Smith serenaded his wife Mary Poole with ‘Plainsong’ while performing with The Cure recently.

The tender moment, which took place during the band’s May 24 concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, was filmed and shared on Twitter by concertgoer Frank. In the video, Smith can be seen turning his back to the crowd in order to sing to Poole, who was standing offstage.

Frank wrote on Twitter: “I happen to be at probably the best if not the only angle you could have seen this. Was enjoying the song noticed him step away from audience, was wondering what is he doing… And then this, pulled my phone out!”

Watch the heartwarming moment below.

Was already awesome to see, in person someone who helped me cope with so many things thru my teens and well into today, decades later. But to then see, knowing what a genuine person @RobertSmith seems to be, then turn and sing to his wife off stage was simply amazing! @thecure pic.twitter.com/EJJb9nkPS5 — Frank (@Semper_Knarf) June 8, 2023

The band performed three nights at the venue as part of their North American tour, which kicked off last month. The Cure’s expansive setlist featured two rarities – ‘A Thousand Hours’ and ‘Six Different Ways’, both of which were last performed in 1987. Other hits the band performed throughout the night include ‘Just Like Heaven’, ‘A Forest’, ‘Friday I’m In Love’ and ‘Lullaby’ and ‘Boys Don’t Cry’.

New and unreleased songs that the band performed include ‘Alone’, ‘A Fragile Thing’, ‘And Nothing Is Forever’, ‘Endsong’ and ‘I Can Never Say Goodbye’.

Smith has previously teased The Cure’s next record to NME as a dark, “merciless, relentless” piece, inspired by a period of great loss and in a similar spirit to their 1989 gothic art-rock album ‘Disintegration’.

The Cure will perform across North America until early July, with multiple dates in New York, Montreal, Atlanta and more – find remaining tickets here.

The Cure’s remaining North American tour dates are:

Tuesday 13 – Detroit, Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wednesday 14 – Toronto, Budweiser Stage

Friday 16 – Montreal, Bell Centre

Saturday 17 – Montreal, Bell Centre

Sunday 18 – Boston, Xfinity Center

Tuesday 20 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Wednesday 21 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday 22 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Saturday 24 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

Sunday 25 – Columbia, Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tuesday 27 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

Wednesday 28 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

Friday 29 – Tampa, Amalie Arena

JULY

Saturday 1 – Miami, Miami-Dade Arena

Reviewing the show in London last December, NME’s Andrew Trendell described it as “an unusual, but thrilling festive party”.

In the build to The Cure’s North American tour, frontman Robert Smith had significant issues with Ticketmaster and their handling of ticket sales for the tour. He said in March that tickets wouldn’t be transferrable to minimise “resale [prices] and keep prices at face value”, later acknowledging that Ticketmaster’s strategy was “a far from perfect system”.

Later that month, Smith declared he was “sickened” by Ticketmaster’s exorbitant fees, and pushed for the company to issue partial refunds to ticketholders as a result. His fight with the ticketing giant continued at the end of the month when he asked why tickets in its promised face-value exchange were “weird” and “over priced”, later revealing that he’s thus far had 7,000 tickets cancelled on secondary resale websites.