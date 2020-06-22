Roger Waters has continued his series of socially-distant online performances with a rendition of Pink Floyd’s ‘Two Suns In The Sunset’.

The performance is prefaced with the ominous message, “We’re at one hundred seconds to midnight on the doomsday clock. This is the closest the Human Race has ever been to nuclear catastrophe.”

“That we allow Nuclear Weapons to exist in a world controlled by deranged sociopaths is, in itself, a deranged arrangement,” Waters said in the video’s description.

“We are many they are few. We could just say no, to the whole MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction) insanity. It makes zero sense and is potentially omnicidal.”

Watch the performance below:

‘Two Suns In The Sunset’ is the final track from Pink Floyd’s 1983 record, ‘The Final Cut’. The concept album is the last LP to feature Waters as a band member.

The new video follows Waters’ rendition of ‘Mother’, another Pink Floyd track, back in May. In the video description for ‘Two Suns’, Waters said he had an idea to make an album of all the songs we did as encores on the US + Them tour, a film of which was released last week.

Following the release of the ‘Mother’ video, Floyd criticised former bandmate David Gilmour for “banning” him from the group’s website.

“Why is this video not available on a website that calls itself the Pink Floyd website? Well, the answer to that is because nothing from me is on the website. I am banned by David Gilmour from the website,” Waters said in a video posted to his Twitter.