Watch Rolling Blackouts CF cover Deadstar’s ‘Deeper Water’ with Stella Donnelly

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Stella Donnelly performed a cover of Deadstar’s 1999 track ‘Deeper Water’ in an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground during the most recent State of Music livestream last Friday (June 5).

Watch the performance below (beginning from 8:15):

Rolling Blackouts CF and Stella Donnelly’s performance was part of the final episode of the six-part State of Music series. The sixth instalment also featured performances from DMA’S, Violent Soho, The Temper Trap and The Cat Empire, among others.

On the same day as the show, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever released their second studio album, ‘Sideways To New Italy’. The album was given a four-star review by NME, calling it “sun-splashed indie for good times, [with] a great deal of angst buried within”.

The album was inspired, in part, by the relentless touring schedule the band dealt with from their debut record, ‘Hope Downs’.

“I felt completely rudderless on tour,” guitarist Fran Keaney said in a statement.

“We saw a lot of the world, which was such a privilege, but it was kind of like looking through the window at other people’s lives, and then also reflecting on our own.”

A day before releasing ‘Sideways to New Italy’, the band shared a single off the record, ‘Cameo‘.