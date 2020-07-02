Watch Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever perform ‘She’s There’ for baked sessions

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are the latest act to record a studio performance for the baked sessions music series.

The Melbourne jangle rockers performed ‘She’s There’, taken from their recently released second album ‘Sideways to New Italy‘. Per Setlist FM, it’s the first time the song has ever been played “live”. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are NME Australia‘s cover stars this month. In their interview with NME, songwriter-guitarist Fran Keaney spoke about why they had not done any live-streamed performances during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“[Livestreams are] no substitute for us. I’m generally a very positive person and I like to see the positive in things, but this one I was like, ‘No! We’re in a shit situation, let’s not try to sugarcoat it and find something’,” he explained.

BandmemberTom Russo added that their three-guitar setup made matters more difficult.

“A full band like us…it works really well for some people, where again you’ve got a great voice and a single instrument or something where for us playing into an iPhone would have just been a mess,” he said.

The band have since pursued other methods of performing virtually, including the baked session and a cover of Deadstar’s underground hit ‘Deeper Water’ in an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground for the online livestream series, The State Of Music.