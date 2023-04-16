Watch Rosalía bring out Rauw Alejandro and cover Enrique Iglesias at Coachella 2023

Rosalía brought out her fiancé Rauw Alejandro during her performance at Coachella on Saturday night (April 15), during which she also covered the Enrique Iglesias hit ‘Hero’.

The pair recently released a joint EP, ‘RR‘, together and they teamed up to perform two of its tracks, ‘Beso’ and ‘Vampiros’

Rosalía had previously joined reggaeton star Alejandro to perform the track at one of his concerts earlier this month, marking the first time the couple had ever performed live together.

Check out their performance of ‘Beso’ below:

Rosalía e Rauw Alejandro cantando BESO #MOTOCHELLA pic.twitter.com/10mTtnUR7t — GABRIEL VENCELAU (@VENCELAUGABRIEL) April 16, 2023

Elsewhere, Rosalía also performed a cover of the Enrique Iglesias hit ‘Hero’ entirely in Spanish – check out footage below:

Rosalía has her own team working on the cameras for the Coachella live stream. It's direct by the filmaker Mitch Ryan. This is the full MOTOMAMI experiece #MOTOCHELLA pic.twitter.com/gJ0sV6kYyx — motochella (@badgalxrosi) April 16, 2023

Rosalía played:

‘SAOKO’

‘BIZCOCHITO’

‘LA FAMA’

‘DE AQUI NO SALES’

‘BULERIAS’

‘LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE’

‘Linda’

‘DIABLO’

‘DESPECHA’

‘LLYM’

‘HENTAI’

‘CANDY’

‘MOTOMAMI’

‘LA COMBI VERSACE’

‘Con altura’

‘BESO’ (with Rauw Alejandro)

‘VAMPIROS’ (with Rauw Alejandro)

‘HEROE’ (Enrique Iglesias cover)

‘MALAMENTE’

‘CHICKEN TERIYAKI’

‘CUUUUUUuuuuuute’

Rosalía and Alejandro announced they were engaged in the music video for ‘Beso’ after it was released last month. The final moments of the video showed Rosalía showing off a diamond ring on her left hand.

As Vulture notes, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro first went public with their relationship in September 2021.

Speaking to Billboard last November, Rosalía confirmed that the pair had teamed up on some collaborative material. “We’ve been in the studio together, as you know,” she said. “We’ll see, we’ll see.”

Alejandro also told the publication that he and Rosalía had worked on a “few stuff in the studio”, adding: “It’s a surprise. Those songs are [under] extra security. We’re planning to do the release, I’m not going to say when, but soon.

“We’re doing it for the love of the fans and she’s my girl and I did those songs with more love. No. 1 for sure.”

Back in January, Rosalía shared a new single titled ‘LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)’. It marked the first material from the artist since she released an expanded edition of her third album ‘Motomami’ last September.

The original version of the record came out in March 2022. In a five-star review, NME described it as “40 minutes of the most thrilling, forward-thinking and discombobulating music we’re likely to hear all year”.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2023.