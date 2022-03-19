Watch Rosalía’s decadent new video for ‘Candy’

Rosalía’s has shared a new video for ‘Candy’ – check it out below.

The lo-fi, late-night video shows a wild night of drinking, partying and karaoke, and was released on the same day that Rosalía’s new album arrived.

It follows on from previous singles ‘Hentai’, ‘La Fama’, ‘Saoko’ and last month’s ‘Chicken Teriyaki’.

Advertisement

Check it out here:

Rosalía previously teased ‘Candy’ on TikTok along with another new cut, ‘Hentai’, that was also released earlier this week. They were both confirmed to be on ‘Motomami’ last month when the artist shared the record’s cover artwork and tracklist.

Speaking to Rolling Stone last November, Rosalía described the new album as “the most personal and confessional album that I’ve made so far”, adding that it’s about “a feminine figure building herself”.

“So, that’s how it goes: It’s almost like a self-portrait, when an artist makes a self-portrait in the context of the modern world,” Rosalía continued.

Advertisement

Reviewing Rosalía’s latest album, NME said: “Rosalía begins her third album by singing about transforming herself with “makeup de drag queen” and ends it with a burst of well-earned applause. In between are 40 minutes of the most thrilling, forward-thinking and discombobulating music we’re likely to hear all year.

“…Rosalía isn’t so much carving out her own lane as building her own ultra-modern, super-bendy sonic motorway. It’s one you’ll want to hurtle down again and again.”

Last weekend (March 12) saw Rosalía make her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she performed ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ and ‘La Fama’ to a huge US TV audience.