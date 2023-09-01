Watch Royal Blood debut ‘Waves’ and ‘There Goes My Cool’ at intimate London show

Royal Blood have kicked off the first of their intimate live shows in Camden and played the live debut of ‘Waves’ and ‘There Goes My Cool’. Check out footage and the full setlist below.

The concert took place at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London last night (August 31) and was the first of a handful of intimate shows that the duo are playing to celebrate the release of their new album ‘Back To The Water Below’.

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher began the set with a rendition of ‘Out Of The Black’, the first track off their self-titled 2014 album, with the latter opening the show by standing in the crowd and then making his way onto the stage.

From there, the Brighton duo brought out various fan favourites ‘Figure It Out’, ‘Little Monster’ and ‘Trouble’s Coming’, as well as a variety of newer tracks taken from their new album.

The tracks from the new LP, which was released today (September 1), included ‘Shiner In The Dark’ and ‘Mountains At Midnight’, although the highlight of the night came in the latter half of their set when they performed the back-to-back live debuts of two new songs.

After wrapping up another one of their 2014 tracks, ‘Loose Change’, the duo then treated the London audience to the first-ever performance of the mellow song ‘There Goes My Cool’, with stripped-back orange lighting and Kerr performing the first half of the song sat behind a keyboard.

From there they immediately launched into another live debut from their new album, performing the more intense closing track ‘Waves’ for the first time, a day ahead of the album’s release. Find footage of the moment below as well as the full setlist.

Royal Blood played:

01. ‘Out Of The Black’

02. ‘Come On Over’

03. ‘Boilermaker’

04. ’Lights Out

05. ’Pull Me Through’

06. ’Trouble’s Coming’

07. ’Typhoons’

08. ’Shiner In The Dark’

09. ’Little Monster’

10. ’How Did We Get So Dark?’

11. ’Loose Change’

12’ ’There Goes My Cool’ (Live debut)

13. ‘Waves’ (Live debut)

14. ‘Mountains At Midnight’

15. ’Figure It Out’

Last night’s appearance at the Electric Ballroom was the first of Royal Blood’s various intimate UK shows designed to celebrate the release of their fourth studio album.

The next gig is held tonight at the PRYZM venue in Kingston followed by a stop at SWX in Bristol.

Following the intimate shows the duo are next month set to embark on their UK and Ireland tour, with an opening slot at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on October 20 followed by stops in Edinburgh, London, Liverpool, Belfast and more. Find a full list of upcoming tour dates and any remaining tickets here.

In a four-star review of ‘Back to The Water Below’, NME described the album as the members making “an instinctive return to their roots”.

“This time around, vocalist and bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher opted to make the album themselves at their home studio in Brighton. It was a decision the lifelong friends made intentionally, realising that at the core of their success was their chemistry and trust in each other,” it read.

“‘Back To The Water Below’ feels like a return for Royal Blood. Honouring their gut, as Kerr said they did in the studio, has manifested fertile results for their band.”

In other Royal Blood news, Kerr spoke to NME recently about the confidence awarded to him by Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, and how that helped to shape the album.

“Josh Homme said, ‘If you expect anything from music, you expect too much’… Tomorrow is never promised, and I’m amazed we’ve got this far and still get to do this,” he said.

“We never had any ambitions to play this venue or do that tour. The only ambitions we have now are to keep digging and pushing forward creatively.”