Watch Ruel deliver an acoustic cover of ‘She’ by Harry Styles at bushfire relief concert

The unexpected rendition of Styles' hit single, 'She', was well received by the sold-out venue

Anna Rose
Ruel performs Harry Styles cover
Ruel, Harry Styles. Credit: Marc Grimwade/WireImage, Don Arnold/WireImage

At Sydney’s Metro Theatre last night (February 4), Ruel delivered an acoustic rendition of Harry Styles’ song ‘She’.

Ruel Vincent van Dijk, known mononymously as Ruel, performed at yesterday’s An Acoustic Bushfire Relief Concert alongside The 1975’s Matt Healy, Mansionair, E^ST and Kučka. The gig, which aimed to fundraise money for the bushfire relief, was announced by Healy on Sunday (February 2) at Laneway Festival Sydney. All proceeds from the sold-out event will be donated between two organisations Firesticks and WIRES.

For his cover of ‘She’, Ruel played the guitar and was backed by his band. His performance was captured by an audience member on their smartphone which was then posted to YouTube. In it, fans can be heard screaming in excitement as Ruel introduced the song.

Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

 

Last week, Ruel teamed up with Sydney duo Cosmo’s Midnight on the song ‘Down For You’, marking their first-ever  “We all felt like we really related to the story we wrote,” Ruel said of their recent collaboration. “So happy to finally have a song out with Cosmo and Pat.”

‘She’ appears on Styles’ latest album ‘Fine Line’. The record, which dropped in December, is the former One Direction singer’s follow-up to his 2017 self-titled debut.

