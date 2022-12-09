Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL cover Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’ for Like a Version

RÜFÜS DU SOL have covered Nirvana‘s ‘Something In The Way’ for triple j’s Like a Version, marking their first appearance on the segment since their 2014 mash-up of Foals‘ ‘My Number’ and Booka Shade’s ‘Charlotte’.

The trio’s rendition begins plaintively, with Tyrone Lindqvist singing and playing sombre piano chords. Keyboardist Jon George and drummer James Hunt gradually become more prominent – as does the group’s accompanying string quartet – transforming the grunge classic into a dancefloor-primed electronica cut.

Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL’s take on ‘Something In The Way’ below:

Explaining the trio’s decision to cover the ‘Nevermind’ standout, Hunt said in a post-performance interview: “I think this song has such a raw emotionality to it. It’s very naked and vulnerable, and that felt really interesting for us to rip apart and explore and see how we could put our own electronic spin on it.”

Hunt went on to explain that it was the first time RÜFÜS DU SOL had worked with a string section, adding that the group usually use a Mellotron or software plugin to emulate the sound of strings. “There’s just nothing really compared to having a live instrument,” Lindqvist added.

Hunt also said that the group had been inspired by how ‘Something In The Way’ was reworked into an “electronic, cinematic iteration” for The Batman and its accompanying trailer earlier this year.

“That definitely got us thinking about [how] it would be a huge career goal to be able to write a score, a song for a film. We’ve been discussing to write the song for the next James Bond. We want to put that out into the universe.”

In addition to ‘Something In The Way’, the band performed their original song ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’, taken from their 2021 album ‘Surrender’. Watch that below:

RÜFÜS DU SOL are currently in the midst of an Australian tour in support of ‘Surrender’, which will continue tomorrow night (December 10) in Adelaide, before wrapping up with shows in Melbourne and Perth. See dates and find remaining tickets here.

Last month, ‘Surrender’ won the group Best Produced Album at the 2022 ARIA Awards. They’re also nominated for two awards at next year’s Grammys: Best Dance/Electronic Album (for ‘Surrender’) and Best Dance/Electronic Recording (for single ‘On My Knees’).