Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert

BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert.

On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.

“Not losing our spirit / Make it move, left and right / No matter who you are / Make it move, left and right / Two bare feet are our gasoline, yeah, yeah,” they sing on the chorus as they unveiled the choreography to the upbeat track for the first time.

BTS have also shared “stage cam” footage for ‘Mic Drop’ which they had opened the show with, before following with ‘Run BTS’.

Elsewhere during the concert, vocalist Jin revealed that he would soon be releasing a solo single album. “I have something to tell you… I’ve ended up becoming the second [BTS member] after J-Hope to release my own album. It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he shared.

“I was able to work together with someone that I’d always really liked, so I’ll be releasing a new song. I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot of [content] left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it,” he said.

In a five-star review of the concert, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “BTS have never been a band to do things by halves and the production of this one-off concert reinforces that. The two-hour show is a sensory overload, from the constant explosions of fireworks down to the attention to detail.”