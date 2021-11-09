Watch RVG debut two new songs during KEXP live set

Melbourne’s RVG have performed a live set for US broadcaster KEXP, playing tracks from their 2020 album ‘Feral’ as well as two new songs.

The group’s performance was filmed in Soundpark Studios and directed by Nick McKk. In addition to playing album tracks ‘Alexandra’, ‘Help Somebody’ and ‘I Used To Love You’, they also debuted two new songs, ‘Tropic Of Cancer’ and ‘Tambourine’, and spoke with KEXP host Cheryl Waters.

Watch the performance and interview below:

RVG have also announced a new show in Castlemaine, following on from their Melbourne show announcement last week. They’ll be performing at the Theatre Royal on December 9, marking their first ever headline show in the city. Tickets are on sale now through Oztix.

NME gave ‘Feral’ four stars upon its release in April 2020, writing that the album “depicts RVG as the heartbreaking, soul-embracing force for good that they’ve threatened to be from the very start”.

This year, the band teamed up with Julia Jacklin for a cover of Björk’s ‘Army of Me’, recorded for the RISING Singles Club. They also made an appearance at the Brunswick Music Festival in March, and were meant to perform at Sydney’s VIVID Live before the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.