Watch Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announce Kings Of Leon Wrexham shows to celebrate St. David’s Day

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, joint owners of Wrexham AFC, have made a humorous video announcing Kings Of Leon‘s upcoming shows at the club’s home ground in celebration of St David’s Day.

The pair start off by explaining to their majority-American audience what St David’s Day is – “I know you may not know about it, but it’s a huge day in Wales,” explained Reynolds.

“This week in Wales you can expect to see a lot of daffodils and leeks and hear a lot of singing,” continued McElhenney.

They then introduce a “traditional Welsh song” – except it’s a clip of ‘Use Somebody’ by Kings Of Leon, who are from the US.

“I know what you’re thinking – that’s not a traditional Welsh song,” McElhenney continued. They then went on to announce the Kings Of Leon shows, which will take place over the late Bank Holiday weekend at the Racecourse Ground. They also confirmed that Wrexham comedy band The Declan Swans would be supporting.

“Oh my gosh, they’re going to sing our song!” quipped Reynolds, before the video cut to The Declan Swans singing ‘It’s Always Sunny In Wrexham’, which they wrote in response to the pair taking over Wrexham AFC.

McElhenney and Reynolds took over the club in February 2021. The story of the actors becoming co-owners of the North Wales team was the subject of a Disney+ docuseries, Welcome To Wrexham, which came to the streamer in August. Last month, the pair were awarded the freedom of Wrexham by the city council for their work promoting the city. They will receive the honour at a ceremony set to take place this year.

The pre-sale for the Kings Of Leon shows is now open, with Wrexham AFC season ticket holders and members able to buy their tickets early.

You can see the dates below and buy your tickets here.

MAY

27 – Wrexham, Racecourse Ground

28 – Wrexham, Racecourse Ground

Kings Of Leon last released an album, ‘When You See Yourself’, in March 2021. Last year, they told fans to “stay tuned” as they had begun working on new music. “It’s very exciting. I feel like I’m really nervous. It’s gonna be great,” said guitarist Matthew Followill in an Instagram video.