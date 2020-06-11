Watch Sahara Beck’s ‘Up In The Airlock’ live session

Queensland singer-songwriter Sahara Beck has performed a 24-minute live set on Up In The Airlock – The Quarantine Sessions.

Beck and her band are the sixth act to participate in the sessions, following WAAX’s raging half-hour set released a fortnight ago.

Up In The Airlock is an initiative created by Airlock Studios’ owner, Powderfinger guitarist Ian Haug. The series pairs Airlock Studios with Brisbane creative agency Method To My Madness in order to produce high-quality live sessions.

While each performance is free to watch, viewers are encouraged to donate. All proceeds from donations go directly to artists and crew members.

“After being in lockdown for so long it was so awesome to finally come together again to play music,” said Sahara Beck in a statement.

“And what a location! We loved being at Up In The Airlock with its amazing crew. Such a fun day.”

Per a press release, host of Up In The Airlock, Ian Haug, was “blown away” by Beck and her band’s performance.

“Sahara channels some kind of old-timey jazz chanteuse while at the same time bringing an element of a fierce and fresh, powerful and sensitive woman of the world to the stage,” he said.

“She got it all! In this performance, she blows out some cobwebs and is dazzling in all her glory. Her band ain’t half bad either.“