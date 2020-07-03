Watch Sam Fischer perform ‘This City’ on Ellen

Sam Fischer appeared on The Ellen Show last night (July 2) to perform his hit single ‘This City’.

Watch the socially distanced rooftop performance below:

His performance follows appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

‘This City’ originally appeared on Fischer’s self-released 2018 EP, ‘Not A Hobby.’ It gained traction after RCA Records re-released the song in late 2019.

‘Not A Hobby’ was then reissued by the label in early 2020. The song achieved viral popularity on TikTok and now celebrates four consecutive weeks at number one on the Aria Australian Artists Singles chart.

Earlier this week ‘This City’ was certified ARIA Platinum, also peaking at number two on The Music Network’s Hot 100 Airplay Chart.

Fischer has released five remixes of the track over the past month, featuring Anne-Marie, Kane Brown, Nea, Nico Santos and Camilo, calling the endeavour ‘These Cities Project’.

“The ‘These Cities Project’ is my way of thanking everyone for giving me the life I have now through their love and support of the song,” Fischer said in a press statement.

“I wanted to bring together artists from different cities across the world who I love and have them put their own experience/perspective into the second verse.

“I’ve received so many incredible messages about what ‘This City’ means to people and so it’s my hope that with each version, you’ll be able to see and feel yourself in them.”

In late January an official music video for ‘This City’ was released, produced by director Kimberly Stuckwisch, using interpretive dance “to show the lonely side of life in Los Angeles”. Watch it here.