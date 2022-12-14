Watch Sam Smith perform ‘Stay With Me’ at the White House

Sam Smith appeared at the the White House yesterday (December 13) to perform ‘Stay With Me’.

The singer-songwriter was among a host of stars who were supporting President Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, which pledges to protect same-sex and interracial marriage under federal law.

Smith stepped up to perform a soulful rendition of their 2014 single with their backing band, which you can view below.

Cyndi Lauper also performed two tracks at the ceremony including ‘True Colors’ and ‘Stay With Me’. “This time, love wins,” Lauper said ahead of the former before she added: “Power to all the people.”

.@samsmith performs "Stay With Me" at White House Respect for Marriage Act Signing Ceremony Full video here: https://t.co/k9MaTDgTOK pic.twitter.com/neFTucAYSa — CSPAN (@cspan) December 13, 2022

The Respect for Marriage Act follows the Supreme Court’s 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade which resulted in abortion no longer being protected as a federal right in the US for the first time since 1973, and each state having to decide individually whether to restrict or ban abortion.

A host of celebrities reacted angrily to the decision at the time including Taylor Swift and Pearl Jam.

Leading up to the decision, Halsey also aired a video of protest footage and facts about abortion statistics during her ‘Love And Power’ tour opener and joined the likes of Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Phoebe Bridgers in signing a letter denouncing the draft opinion.

Harry Styles also spoke out about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion at the time.

Today, I sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law – a landmark civil rights bill that honors the courage and sacrifice of generations of couples who fought for marriage equality and equal rights. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 13, 2022

In a tweet announcing his bill yesterday, President Biden said: “Today, I sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law – a landmark civil rights bill that honors the courage and sacrifice of generations of couples who fought for marriage equality and equal rights.”

