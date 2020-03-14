Watch Sam Smith’s emotional stripped-back performance of ‘To Die For’

Sam Smith has shared an acoustic version of their latest single ‘To Die For’ – listen below.

The singer-songwriter is due to release their third album in May, which Smith has teased will be more pop-driven than its predecessor, ‘The Thrill Of It All’. Its title track arrived last month.

Now, Smith has offered up a stripped-back rendition of the first single along with an ambient studio video.

In the clip, we see Smith accompanied by just a piano and cello as they perform in a dimly-lit recording space in Los Angeles. The video ends with Smith appearing to be overwhelmed by emotion, turning away from the microphone.

Fans can download and stream the new version of ‘To Die For’ here. You can watch the video for the original track below.

Upon the announcement of LP 3, Smith said that they were “more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done”.

“I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories, they wrote. “It’s all for you, always xx.”

Explaining their decision to lean more towards pop this time around, Smith said: “I showed everyone it and everyone loved it. It’s almost given me permission to kinda do what I’ve always dreamed of doing but I was always scared to do, which is pop music.”

Smith’s previous album ‘The Thrill Of It All’ received a four-star review from NME’s Nick Levine, who wrote that the “majestic” record was an “an undeniably accomplished album that will, deservedly, shift a helluva lot of copies”.