Watch Sam Teskey’s cinematic music video for ‘Let The Sun Bring The Light’

The Teskey Brothers‘ guitarist Sam Teskey has shared a cinematic music video for ‘Let The Sun Bring The Light’, lifted from his debut solo album, ‘Cycles’.

Teskey marked the project’s arrival today (October 8) with a clip to accompany its lead single, directed by Benjamin Laut.

The video, which spans almost eight-minutes to accommodate ‘Let The Sun Bring The Light’ and its outro version counterpart, features footage of the musician driving through dappled rainforest, finding a horse in a lush paddock and burning furniture in a bonfire

Watch the video for ‘Let The Sun Bring The Light’ below:

“I’m so excited to have ‘Cycles’ released into the world!” Teskey wrote on social media to announce its arrival. “It’s been hard only showing you a couple of tracks of this album as it’s like serving you the entree of a 7 course meal without the main.”

“Well here it is dessert and all, I hope your hungry!! I’ve cooked this up to be enjoyed as a whole. Best served with a 1971 bottle of Malbec.”

Teskey first revealed he’d been working on a solo project in July, sharing the album’s first single ‘Love’. This was followed by ‘Til The River Takes Us Home’ a month later.

Earlier in the week, Teskey announced that he’d be taking ‘Cycles’ on tour in December this year. He’s set to play shows in Sydney, Byron Bay, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Castlemaine, with tickets available here.

Sam Teskey’s ‘Cycles’ 2021 tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Sunday 5 – Sydney, Oxford Arts Factory

Saturday 11 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Sunday 12 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Tuesday 14 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Thursday 16 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Friday 17 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory