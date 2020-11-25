Watch Sampa The Great perform ‘Final Form’ live from Botswana at the 2020 ARIA Awards

Sampa The Great performed a bombastic version of ‘Final Form’ live from Botswana at the 2020 ARIA Awards tonight (November 25).

Her pre-recorded performance saw her arise from a throne, and delivered a powerful ad-lib taking aim at racism in Australia and the award show itself: “Living in the country that doesn’t see Black…This industry – is it free, for people like me? Diversity, equity – in your ARIA board”.

Sampa also said “they bury us in ad breaks” – a reference to her acceptance speech at the 2019 ceremony for ‘Final Form’ in the Best Hip Hop Release category being cut by the live broadcast. She won the award for the second consecutive time tonight, this time for her debut album ‘The Return’ – one of three awards she went home with, along with Best Female Artist and Best Independent Release.

Watch the extraordinary performance below:

Sampa’s acceptance speech for Best Hip-Hop Release noted how more and more BIPOC artists were gaining recognition for hip-hop in Australia: “[Australian hip-hop] can feel isolated and masculine… Now we get to show a side of Australia that was never shown”.

The rapper was the second-biggest winner of this year’s ARIAs behind Tame Impala, who won five awards, including Album of the Year, for ‘The Slow Rush’.