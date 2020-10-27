Watch Sampa The Great’s cosmic performance for Planet Afropunk

Sampa The Great has shared a video of her 15-minute performance at the virtual Planet Afropunk festival.

The sci-fi-inspired performance, directed by Keitumetse Qhali, first streamed on October 24 and features Sampa Tembo alongside a number of dancers.

Tracks performed include ‘Heaven’, ‘Any Day’, ‘OMG’ and ‘Final Form’. Watch the clip below:

Other notable acts on the Planet Afropunk lineup included Moses Sumney and serpentwithfeet.

Sampa The Great has taken part in various high-production live-streamed performances over the course of 2020, including a show at the The Roots Picnic and another in Zambia, where she premiered the song ‘This Is The Light’.

Sampa The Great released her debut studio album, ‘The Return’, last year. The album earned her the Australian Music Prize for the second time, as well as nominations at the National Live Music Awards, AIR Awards and ARIA Awards.

Since ‘The Return’, the artist has released collaborations with The Avalanches, Junglepussy and Baker Boy, among others.

Her remix of ‘Time’s Up’ with Junglepussy was released in September alongside the now-closed #TimesUpRemix competition. The initiative encouraged artists to submit verses for ‘Time’s Up’ through social media. The winning remixes would then be uploaded and shared.

“We started this competition to hear verses from Black women and non-binary people all around the world,” Tembo said in a statement.

“Speak on the industry or your experience, speak in vernacular, speak on how proud you are to be you. Whatever you do, speak as you!”