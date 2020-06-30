Watch Sampa The Great’s full performance at The Roots Picnic

Sampa The Great has released her full performance from this year’s Roots Picnic.

The 13th annual Roots Picnic event, the brainchild of Philadelphia rap group The Roots and hosted by members Questlove and Black Thought, was held on June 27 as a virtual festival experience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the description for the video, Sampa said, “Haven’t performed with the crew in a min this was dope feels!”

Advertisement

Watch Sampa’s full performance below:

Appearing alongside Sampa The Great – real name Sampa Tembo – were The Roots, SZA, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin, H.E.R., G Herbo, Earthgang, Polo G, DJ D-Nice, Snoh Aalegra, and Musiq Soulchild.

The Roots Picnic partnered with former US First Lady Michelle Obama‘s voting registration initiative When We All Vote to host the event.

At a Black Lives Matter Protest in Melbourne on June 6, Sampa The Great performed ‘Freedom’ and ‘Final Form’, two tracks from her most recent album, 2019’s ‘The Return’.

Read more: Sampa The Great wins 2019 Australian Music Prize

Tembo made a speech about her experiences as an African woman living in Australia, saying she stood in solidarity with First Nations activists.

Advertisement

“As Africans on the continent, we know how it feels to be under colonial rule as those systems are still the choking us ’til this day,” she said.

In May, Tambo gave a stirring performance for Africa Day, also sharing that performance on YouTube. The Zambian-Australian artist began the performance with a brief acknowledgment of the coronavirus pandemic, and what it meant for the African diaspora.

“While we’re in this vulnerable time and feeling all this anxiety,” she said, “We just hope to share our souls and our hearts with you and hope to give some sort of comfort to you.”