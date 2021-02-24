Watch Sampa The Great’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Sampa The Great has made her debut on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, performing four songs primarily lifted from her 2019 album ‘The Return’.

In order to continue the initiative in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, NPR has enlisted artists to record their own performances under the banner of ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts’. Artists who have already taken part include Miley Cyrus, Hayley Williams and Ty Dolla $ign.

Sampa and her eight-piece band recorded their concert in Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia. This ensemble also taped a performance for the 2020 ARIA Awards, where Sampa was nominated for six awards and won three.

Watch the performance below:

Sampa is one of several artists being showcased by NPR as part of Black History Month, having been preceded by a concert by Bartees Strange.

“We’re here to share our history,” said Sampa during the performance. “Black history is being made each and every goddamn day.”

Sampa was scheduled to return to Australia for two outdoor performances in 2021 billed as ‘An Afro Future’. She and her band were due to headline with support from Genesis Owusu, Kaiit and Barkaa. Those shows were ultimately cancelled, however, due to uncertainty around border restrictions.

“Unfortunately these shows can not go ahead until the climate gets better and I can bring my actual home crew with me,” the rapper commented at the time.