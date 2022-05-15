Watch Selena Gomez impersonate Miley Cyrus on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Selena Gomez took a stab at impersonating her friend and fellow pop star Miley Cyrus during her turn as host on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The singer and actor made her SNL debut last night (May 14), alongside Post Malone who appeared as the episode’s musical guest.

During her opening monologue, Gomez explained that she grew up watching the late night sketch show every week with her mother and how “this is a big moment for me”.

Advertisement

She then went on to talk about how she started acting when she was seven and that she’s been “lucky enough to work with some Hollywood icons”, including her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, “and, of course, Barney”, she joked.

Referring to an early appearance she made on children’s show Barney & Friends back in the early 2000s, producers cut to a shot of her on the show. “That was the first show I was on,” she told the audience.

Elsewhere during her opening, she said she asked one of her “oldest friends”, Miley Cyrus, for hosting advice as the ‘Plastic Hearts’ singer has hosted the show on several occasions. Gomez then proceeded to launch into an impression of Cyrus telling her to just be herself and “have fun”.

You can check out Gomez’s opening monologue below:

Post Malone was joined by Fleet Foxes and Roddy Ricch for his appearances on Saturday Night Live.

Advertisement

The rapper performed recent Ricch collaboration ‘Cooped Up’ and unreleased song ‘Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol’, both taken from upcoming album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’.

For ‘Cooped Up’, Ricch joined Posty on a stage backed by candlelight, while on ‘Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol’, the members of Fleet Foxes formed a semi-circle around the rapper and provided choral backing vocals.

Post Malone is a longtime fan of the band, and ‘Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol was recently teased by the rapper as featuring Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold. “He’s the most beautiful fucking vocalist, the most epic fucking guy,” Post said. “Fleet Foxes is one of my favourite bands.”

Next weekend (May 21), the 47th season of Saturday Night Live will conclude with musical guest Japanese Breakfast alongside Russian Doll and Orange Is The New Black star Natasha Lyonne as host.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez’s murder mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building has announced that it will return to Disney+ for its second season this June.