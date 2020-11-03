Watch Sevy and Bayang link up in video for new single ‘Lycra’

Sydney rappers Sevy and Bayang have shared the visuals for their recently-released track ‘Lycra’. The swerving, trap-tinged cut is taken from the pair’s fresh collaborative EP ‘notfromhere’.
Directed by Jeremy Elphick, the video for ‘Lycra’ sees both artists dance, spit their respective verses and joyride atop a rainy carpark rooftop in Pyrmont. Watch it below:
Produced by Utility, ‘notfromhere’ arrived late last month via the relatively new Sydney-based rap label Trackwork, which has previously issued releases from fellow underground Australian hip-hop figures Snoee Badman and T Breezy.
“I initially met Utility through our friend Serwah. An interest in left-of-centre hip-hop always bound Sevy and I together, and linking up with Ute ended up being the perfect note for us,” Baughan told NME.
According to the duo, the EP’s roots lie in the foundations of Sydney hip-hop, while also drawing on alternative trap, grime and drill movements taking place overseas.
Though ‘notfromhere’ marks the first official release from both artists, they’ve been actively making music for a few years. Bayang is the solo moniker of Harry Bonifacio Baughan, who until recently fronted the incendiary, anti-colonial metal outfit Dispossessed. The group released final album ‘Warpath Never Ended’ last year before quietly calling it quits.
Earlier this year, Baughan teamed up with Melbourne artist Teether for a track on the latter’s album ‘Desert Visuals’.
Zambian rapper Sevy, meanwhile, has been slowly but steadily making one-off appearances since 2018. Most recently, the rapper contributed a track to ‘Consequences’, a compilation organised by producer Air Max ’97.