Watch Shania Twain join Harry Styles onstage at Coachella

Harry Styles headlined Coachella last night (April 15), and was joined on stage by Shania Twain – see footage, setlist and more below.

Styles will release new album ‘Harry’s House’, which follows the star’s 2017 self-titled debut and 2019’s ‘Fine Line’, on May 20. This weekend, he’ll be joined by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia as Coachella headliners.

During his 18-song set, he gave a live debut to record-breaking comeback single ‘As It Was’ as well as live debuts to new tracks called ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Advertisement

Towards the end of the set, Twain joined Styles on stage to perform her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

Styles then rounded off the set with ‘Watermelon Sugar’ before returning for an encore of ‘Kiwi’ and ‘Sign Of The Times’.

Check out Twain and Styles’ duets, alongside other highlights of the performance and a full setlist, below.

I mean c’mon…. HARRY STYLES 🔥🔥🔥 — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) April 16, 2022

Shania Twain joining Harry Styles onstage at Coachella? Sure, why not. pic.twitter.com/dQQf9lkIGE — Leonie Cooper (@leoniemaycooper) April 16, 2022

📸| Harry and Shania Twain on stage tonight! #Coachella pic.twitter.com/5Ruzo9htjo — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) April 16, 2022

🎥| Harry and Shania singing Still The One live from the Coachella stage tonight! #Coachella 🌸 via bluejeansdavid pic.twitter.com/MAHOLaCnI7 — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) April 16, 2022

Advertisement

EU NASCI PRA VER HARRY STYLES CANTAR "MAN I FEEL LIKE A WOMAN!" COM A SHANIA pic.twitter.com/EQHDpJH9Nx — . (@iloveheslwt) April 16, 2022

🎥| Harry singing his new song, Boyfriends, live from the Coachella stage tonight! #Coachella via nicolerdz99 pic.twitter.com/xQT7MkvJFZ — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) April 16, 2022

🚨| Lyrics to Harry’s new song, Boyfriends, which he performed at #Coachella! pic.twitter.com/71Y7CpvxqQ — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) April 16, 2022

Harry cantando Late Night Talking, la nuova canzone, sul palco del #Coachella!

pic.twitter.com/zZnurik22i — Harry Styles Italia🇮🇹 (@HStylesItalia) April 16, 2022

🚨| Lyrics to Harry’s new song, Late Night Talking, which he performed live at #Coachella! pic.twitter.com/VVQhIhIDgv — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) April 16, 2022

🎥| Harry singing Watermelon Sugar, live from the Coachella stage tonight! #Coachella 🍄 via KissyDelaney pic.twitter.com/wQ8BbBJdoq — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) April 16, 2022

🚨| Harry Styles reveals live at #Coachella that his favourite song from his upcoming album is called “Sunny Dream”. He wrote the song on his birthday last year! “You’re all gonna love it. Best vibe ever. It’s basically the lovechild of Watermelon Sugar and Golden.” pic.twitter.com/kz9cWPE4dN — Harry Styles Central 🏡 (@harryexpresssg) April 16, 2022

Harry Styles played:

‘As It Was’

‘Adore You’

‘Golden’

‘Carolina’

‘Woman’

‘Boyfriends’

‘Cherry’

‘Lights Up’

‘She’

‘Canyon Moon’

‘Treat People With Kindness’

‘What Makes You Beautiful’

‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ (with Shania Twain)

‘You’re Still The One’ (with Shania Twain)

‘Late Night Talking’

‘Watermelon Sugar’

‘Kiwi’

‘Sign Of The Times’

Elsewhere on Friday at Coachella, Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of the festival, performing tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month.

Other artists billed high for this year’s event are Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx and Run The Jewels.

The two-weekend event takes place April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California.