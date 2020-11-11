Watch Shannen James perform ‘Golden’ live in the studio

Shannen James has today (November 11) shared a live performance of her 2020 track ‘Golden’. The song originally appeared as the closing track from James’ debut EP, ‘Arrows’.

An unaccompanied James played the track live in the studio for the video. Her performance was captured by Ellena Louise Films, with Dylan Nash overseeing its recording and mixing.

Watch the clip below:

In an interview with NME earlier this year, James explained that ‘Golden’ was her first experience collaborating with another songwriter. James teamed up with Will Cuming on the song, best known by his alter-ego LANKS.

“I was super nervous as I’d never written a song with someone else before,” she recalled.

“On the plane to Sydney, I wasn’t able to think of anything else for the whole day. When I met Will for the first time, I just said ‘This is what I want to write about today’.

“The song means so much to me: not because it’s the first song that I ever co-wrote, but because of what it means to my Nana. It’s probably the most special one to me on the EP.”

NME gave ‘Arrows’ a four-star review upon its release, writing that “James proves her songwriting chops by delivering bright, heartfelt joy in spades” on the EP.