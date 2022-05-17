Watch Shawn Mendes take on Bruce Springsteen’s classic ‘Dancing In The Dark’

Shawn Mendes has covered Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘Dancing In The Dark’ for the fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger.

The video, which was uploaded to Tommy Hilfiger’s YouTube channel, offers Mendes’ take on the 1984 original as part of the apparel company’s ‘Classics Reborn’ campaign. In it, the pop star dons the campaign’s newest sustainable clothing while backed by a twinkling version of the track, which was the lead single from Springsteen’s ‘Born In The USA’ album. Watch it below.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time the Canadian singer has been connected to Springsteen. In 2018, Mendes opened the MTV VMAs with a performance and outfit many deemed reminiscent of Springsteen’s white-collared look. In 2019, NME’s Douglas Greenwood compared Mendes to The Boss, writing in the Pop Is Not A Dirty Word column: “Springsteen is a man with nothing to prove but who gives everything at each and every show. Watching Mendes thrash his way through a 21-song set of singles and album deep cuts to a crowd of 20,000 people is a weird kind of exhilaration.”

The cover marks Mendes’ first musical offering since March single, ‘When You’re Gone’, which he debuted at SXSW. That track, along with late 2021’s ‘It’ll Be Okay,’ are expected to form part of Mendes’ forthcoming, currently untitled fifth studio album.

In January, Mendes was forced to halt the UK and European leg of his ‘Wonder’ tour, which has since been postponed to July 2023.