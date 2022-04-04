Watch Silk Sonic open the Grammys 2022 with vibrant ‘777’

Silk Sonic opened the Grammys 2022 tonight (April 3) with a performance of their track ‘777’.

The duo, comprised of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, are nominated for four awards at the awards show this year and have already won two at the premiere ceremony.

Silk Sonic were given trophies for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, both for ‘Leave The Door Open’ at the earlier event. Later, they will be in the running for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for the same track.

For their performance, the pair were joined by an extensive backing band, while Mars played guitar and .Paak played drums. ‘777’ referenced the Grammys 2022’s host city, Las Vegas, with the duo singing: “I’m ‘bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll.”

“We gonna tell you one time and one time only Vegas,” Mars said midway through before ad-libbing: “Get up!”

‘Leave The Door Open’ appeared on Silk Sonic’s debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ last year. In a five-star review, NME said: “The album glows with appreciation for the simple but irreplaceable power of working alongside someone you trust and respect like no other — and it sounds as effortless and rewarding as an old friendship.”

The Grammys 2022 is taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas tonight, after the show was postponed from its planned January event due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Other performers set to appear tonight include BTS, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Nas, Justin Bieber, and more.

Foo Fighters were also scheduled to perform at the ceremony, but cancelled their appearance after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last week (March 25). The band have won three Grammys so far today, including Best Rock Album for ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

Other early winners include Kanye West for Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Hurricane’ and Best Rap Song for ‘Jail’, Tyler, The Creator for Best Rap Album for ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, and Olivia Rodrigo for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Drivers License’. You can keep up with all of the winners from the main ceremony as they happen here.