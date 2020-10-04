Watch Simona Castricum’s full set from this year’s Golden Plains

Melbourne synthesist Simona Castricum has shared the full concert footage of her set at this year’s Golden Plains. With the festival taking place early March, it was filmed just a couple of weeks before social distancing regulations were introduced in Australia.

Alongside frequent collaborators m8riarchy and Em Gayfer, Castricum’s set draws heavily from latest album ‘Panic/Desire’, featuring singles like ‘Supertouch and ‘The Half Light’. It closes with a rendition of Castricum’s 2014 ‘Exotic Ladies of Birobidzhan’ track ‘Still’, and ‘Nights Don’t Breathe’ from 2016’s ‘#TriggerWarning40’.

Watch Castricum’s Golden Plains Set below:

Her third solo record, Castricum released ‘Panic/Desire’ back in June of this year. The album, recorded with Evelyn Ida Morris, drew on Castricum’s experience of public spaces as a gender nonconforming person, and acted as a companion to Castricum’s PhD in architecture from the Melbourne School of Design.

Upon its release, NME said ‘Panic/Desire’ sees Castricum “oscillate between soaring new wave, dark and driving techno and many places in between”, saying the album “examines urban and digital spaces through the lens of gender and sexual nonconformity, proposing empathy as a means of resistance and imagining communal queer futures”.

“The nature of its subject matter makes for an album that’s at once deeply personal and necessarily political, resulting in a profoundly cathartic release about the search for belonging and connection – with one’s outer world, with the people around them, and with themselves.”

Last month, SaD – Castricum’s collaborative project with NO ZU‘s Daphne Camf – released their debut album ‘Saturn Rules the Material World’.