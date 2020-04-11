Watch Slipknot’s Download Festival 2019 headline set online in full

Slipknot have uploaded a full stream of their Download Festival headline set from 2019 online.

It’s the latest upload from the band’s Knotfest website, which in recent days has shared sets from Lamb Of God and Megadeth.

The band headlined Download on June 15 last year ahead of the release of their ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ LP.

Reviewing the show at the time, NME wrote: “The message tonight is clear. Anyone who has ever thought this band was a joke, a novelty or not metal enough: hear them fucking roar. They literally cannot and will not be destroyed.” Watch the set in full below.

Slipknot recently also shared footage of their intimate gig at London’s legendary Maida Vale Studios for the BBC, with the six-song set broadcasting on the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show.

A new documentary about Slipknot, Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life, aired on BBC Four last month, featuring new interviews and live footage from the Maida Vale gig.

The band’s vocalist Corey Taylor has also announced that he’s working on a new side-project with his wife Alicia.

Download Festival, meanwhile, has cancelled its 2020 edition due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, vowing to put together an “amazing” line-up for their 2021 edition.

In its place, Download organisers have revealed that they are launching virtual festival Download TV for one weekend only in June, when the festival was due to take place in Donington, featuring unseen performances, special interviews, exclusive footage and interactive content.