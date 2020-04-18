Watch ‘Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life’ documentary online for free

Slipknot documentary Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life has been made available to watch online for free – watch it below.

The hour-long film, which was originally made available through an exclusive media player but can now be watched via YouTube, features an intimate performance from the band, exclusive interview clips and backstage access.

In the BBC documentary, fans are guided through the highs and lows of Slipknot’s career, from Grammy Awards and album sales to substance abuse issues and the loss of bassist and songwriter Paul Gray.

Watch Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life below:

Last week, Slipknot uploaded a full stream of their Download Festival headline set from 2019 online.

It’s the latest upload from the band’s Knotfest website, which in recent days has shared sets from Lamb Of God and Megadeth.

The band headlined Download on June 15 last year ahead of the release of their ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ LP.

Meanwhile, Slipknot announced that their Slipknot No. 9 Iowa Whiskey Reserve would go back on sale this week.

The spirit, which was recently crowned the Best Celebrity Whiskey 2019 by Forbes, was made available for US fans from April 17.

The drop was first announced last year after the band joined forces with Cedar Ridge Distillery, who are based in the band’s native Iowa.