Watch Slipknot’s Corey Taylor pull off mid-song somersault at Knotfest Iowa

Newly emerged footage from Slipknot‘s explosive headline set at last months’ Knotfest Iowa 2021 shows frontman Corey Taylor pulling off a mid-song somersault – see it below.

Returning to Iowa for the first time since its inaugural year in 2012, Knotfest Iowa 2021 took place on September 25 and featured performances from Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, Tech N9ne and others.

On Saturday (October 2) YouTube channel FrontRowOrBust uploaded a clip from Slipknot’s set that shows Taylor’s acrobatic antics right before the start of the ultra-heavy breakdown of ‘Disasterpiece’.

“Corey is such an amazing performer, he always has been. On top of performing in a mask almost everyday, hes [sic] getting older and not along [sic] ago had double knee surgery, so to see him this active on stage, it’s just amazing,” one of comment on the video reads.

See Taylor’s front flip from Knotfest below:

Other comments highlighted Taylor’s energy and ability to be as nimble as he is on stage at the age of 47, although a number of fans rounded the frontman’s age up to 50.

“Imagine being 50 years old and doing frontflips in a freaking mask,” one fan wrote. Another added: “Not too shabby for a 50 year old weirdo in a mask.”

A third said: “You know what I wish I was doing right now? Being 50 years old, rich, and still making a good living doing what I was doing 25 years ago.”

Back in August Taylor revealed that he had just three songs left to record for Slipknot’s upcoming new album.

Speaking to fans as part of this year’s GalaxyCon, the frontman discussed the status of the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ which has a tentative 2022 release.

“I was actually supposed to finish my vocals this week,” Taylor said. “I got screwed, man, [by the COVID diagnosis]. I actually only have really three songs left to do. I’ve done all the other tracks because I’ve been doing ’em in between tours, just fucking hitting it.”

Slipknot will hit the road in Europe next year for a series of tour dates.

Meanwhile, Corey Taylor‘s son Griffin and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon have shared their debut single ‘Asylum’ from their band Vended.