Watch Slowly Slowly cover Blink-182’s ‘I Miss You’ for Like A Version

Slowly Slowly are the latest band to take on triple j’s Like A Version segment, covering Blink-182‘s emo classic ‘I Miss You’.

The 2004 hit is well within the pop-punk outfit’s jurisdiction. They stay true to the song’s energy, delivering blistering guitars and heavy drums. Meanwhile, frontman Ben Stewart channels the vocals of Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, imitating their distinct, nasally American drawl. Check out the cover below.

“I think Blink-182 is the fabric that really joins our band together,” Stewart said in a post-performance interview. “We have a lot of different musical tastes and backgrounds, but Blink is the unifying force behind Slowly Slowly.”

As is typical of the segment, the band also performed their own original song. They opted for ‘Daisy Chain’, the title track from their latest LP. Watch that below too.

Slowly Slowly released ‘Daisy Chain’ in November last year, previewed by singles ‘Blueprint’, ‘Nothing On’, ‘Forget You’, ‘Longshot’ and its title track. It marked their fifth full-length effort and was the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Race Car Blues: Chapter Two’, which, as the title implies, was a direct sequel to 2020’s ‘Race Car Blues’.

This June will see the band launch the first iteration of their own mini-festival in Naarm/Melbourne, dubbed EASYLOVER. Set for Saturday June 10 at the Northcote Theatre, it’ll feature performances from Yours Truly, Between You And Me, Bakers Eddy, Friends Of Friends, OK Hotel and more. Tickets can be purchased here.

The band will also be embarking on their own headline tour throughout May, playing shows in Naarm/Melbourne, Eora/Sydney, Meanjin/Brisbane and Boorloo/Perth. Find dates and tickets here.