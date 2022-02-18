Watch Slumberjack take on La Roux’s ‘In For The Kill’ for Like A Version

Slumberjack have stepped into the triple j studios for Like A Version, delivering an electro-charged cover of La Roux‘s ‘In For The Kill’.

Airing today (February 18), the duo put a darker, Slumberjack-spin on the 2009 single, swapping out the pop elements for edgy synths and rock drums. They brought along special guest Mikaila Delgado of Yours Truly for the vocals, lending a pop-punk element to the cover.

“We wanted to pick a track that kind of came from that golden era, or so-called golden era, where electronic music really started coming back into the limelight,” said the duo’s Fletcher Ehlers in a post-performance interview.

“I remember hearing it for the first time when I first got my driver’s license in Malaysia, and it was one of the first few electronic tracks that sounded poppy and still sounded cool,” added other half, Morgan Then.

Watch it below.

They also performed their own original song, opting for ‘Better Off’ with Lucy Lucy from their latest album ‘Dichotomy’. Watch that below too.

Slumberjack dropped their long-awaited debut LP ‘Dichotomy’ last month. It comprises a number of previously released singles, including ‘Pain’ with Josh Pan, ‘Memory’, ‘Not For You’ featuring Nicole Millar and ‘Poison’ with Sydnee Carter, among others.

They’ll be touring the new album around the country throughout April and May, with tickets for the shows available on their website. Find the full run of dates below:

APRIL

22 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

23 – Hobart, Uni Bar

29 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

MAY

6 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

13 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

14 – Perth, Metropolis Fremantle