Watch Sly Withers put their spin on Coldplay’s ‘The Scientist’ for Like A Version

Perth indie-punk outfit Sly Withers have taken to the triple j studios for the broadcaster’s Like A Version segment, covering Coldplay‘s ‘The Scientist’.

Airing on the station today (June 4), Sly Withers’ take on the song boasts more guitar and drum action than the piano-led original, but with the same emotional core. Sam Blitvich and Jono Mata take turns on vocals, their strong Australian twang claiming the track as their own.

“We were trying to come up with ideas for what we could do, and thought back to the process of writing ‘Clarkson’,” Mata said in a post-performance interview, referring to their latest single.

“The mission statement when we started it was to do a pop-punk Coldplay, so it sort of fit pretty well.”

“When we went into the jam room, it was step one; learn the song, step two; like sprinkle the Sly stuff over the top of it,” added Blitvich.

Check out their cover below.

As is typical of the segment, the band also performed an original track. They chose to perform the aforementioned ‘Clarkson’, which arrived in April.

Watch that performance below.

The arrival of ‘Clarkson’ marked the band’s announcement of a forthcoming album, titled ‘Gardens’, which is slated to arrive next week.

It will be their sophomore LP, featuring previously released singles ‘Cracks’ and ‘Bougainvillea’, among other new cuts.

They’ve been on their rescheduled ‘Explode Into View’ tour since May, with shows for Melbourne and Geelong postponed due to the current Victorian COVID outbreak.